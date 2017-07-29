A billboard that just went up in Kentucky made its thoughts on Sen. Mitch McConnell loud and clear

A group called Indivisible Kentucky is garnering attention for the billboard they put up in Louisville. The billboard sent a loud and clear message to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY): “You make us sick. #DitchMitch2020.”

RELATED: Texas man buys a billboard to deliver a Texas-sized message about Donald Trump and the media

According to WDRB, the sign went up on the side of I-65 and can be seen from the southbound side.

The message went up at a time when Republicans in the U.S. Senate attempted and failed to pass a so-called “skinny repeal” of Obamacare under the majority leadership of McConnell, this after years of preparation time and Obamacare opposition.





McConnell called the failure “a disappointment.”

Indivisible Kentucky co-founder Dawn Cooley told the Courier-Journal that the sign was a response to the “blatant abuse of power” of “open[ing] debate on a bill that most of the senate hasn’t even seen.”

“The ‘You make us sick’ billboard is in reference to how we feel about the direction of his ‘leadership’ both in general and today specifically. We strongly disagree with his stance on affordable, quality health care, which we believe is a human right,” Cooley said in an email. “We are astonished that he would open debate on a bill that most of the senate hasn’t even seen – this is not due process but a blatant abuse of power.”

The group said a second sign saying, “We’ve had enough,” is going up next week.

Some in McConnell’s own party are calling for him to resign as a result of the repeal and replace failure.

“If I were Mitch McConnell, I would resign,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said Friday. “If Mitch McConnell cannot get the job done on this, how is he going to get the job done on the rest of President Trump’s agenda over the next three and a half years?”

"If I were Mitch McConnell, I would resign," Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) tells me about last night's Obamacare repeal and replace flop in Senate — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) July 28, 2017

RELATED: A convenience store’s digital message to Kathy Griffin is turning heads in Nashville

Although advertising these days is a lot different than it used to be, a lot of people have been using billboards and other highway signs lately for political reasons. As you can see, they are finding their way into the news one way or another.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the most recent billboard news: In June, a Tennessee convenience store offered a $50,000 reward on a sign for Kathy Griffin’s head; also in June, a Texas man put up a billboard that said, “ABC News: I grew up with you. We are through. The Russians didn’t elect Donald Trump. I did”; in May, a billboard in South Carolina supporting President Donald Trump’s travel ban caused controversy; in February, a North Carolina billboard saying, “Real men provide, real women appreciate it,” elicited a lot of response.