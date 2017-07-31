A body found floating near the Jersey Shore is suspected to be a woman who went missing while skinny dipping

A 24-year-old Slovakian woman who was working in Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey as part of a visa program is believed to be the person found dead and floating on the water without clothes, leading authorities to the conclusion that late-night skinny dipping had turned deadly.

Point Pleasant Beach police say 24-year-old Zuzana Oravcova, who was reported missing around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, had been swimming in the nude with her boyfriend 23-year-old Thomas Kadlec, also of Slovakia, when both began struggling in the high surf. The waters were reported to be rough at the time.





While Kadlec was able to get back to shore, Oravcova was not.

BREAKING: crews search for missing female swimmer off Point Pleasant Beach. She apparently went in the water nude. More on @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/XFwEEvZ1Zd — Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) July 30, 2017

The Coast Guard was notified and began searching for Oravcova from the water and the air. They searched all day and suspended the search in the evening.

The body of a young woman believed to be Oravcova was found by a lifeguard around 11:50 p.m. Monday night. Pedestrians were the first to make the grisly discovery, WPVI reported.

She was pronounced dead then.

Zuzana Oravcova pictures,dead after going 'skinny dipping' with her boyfriend Thomas Kadlec https://t.co/da5lsYOEbp pic.twitter.com/lzLRdfie0l — infowe (@infowe) July 31, 2017

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time,” Capt. Scott Anderson, commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, said, according to the Asbury Park Press. “Suspending a search is always a difficult decision and it’s something we don’t take lightly.”

Police do not suspect foul play.

We are waiting on the autopsy for the official confirmation of the woman’s identity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.