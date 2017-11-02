A boy’s slow strangling death was foreshadowed by his mom’s crazy messages on the walls

Charging documents filed in Kitsap County in Washington state accuse the mother of a 9-year-old boy of second-degree murder by “homicidal asphyxiation.”

Ryan Tyler Rosales was found dead in his home in Seabeck, Washington, early Tuesday after family members called 911 saying he was “not breathing” and “had bumps on his face.”

Detectives with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation, calling the boy’s death suspicious.

The boy’s mother, Amber Lynn James, 47, was booked into the Kitsap County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder later that night.





According to a probable cause affidavit filed in superior court, the boy’s father, who is estranged from James, “thinks the mother is crazy,” adding, “Amber is still talking about people following her.”

The probable cause states a sheriff’s deputy listening to a recording of the 911 call reported hearing a woman later identified as James say, “get a gun, get a gun, I’m being followed.”

The affidavit states detectives investigating the crime scene found writing on the walls in the room where the boy’s body was found that included, “Harvest,” “Spywar,” “Greed kills,” “Sex Trade,” “God is coming,” “No Pedo,” and “Michael=Devil.”

In the affidavit, detectives described a conversation with James during which she told them, “She’d recently been watching conspiracy type videos on YouTube.com related to politics and ‘chemtrails’ which seemed to have created some anxiety for her.”

Investigators said that during questioning, James told detectives “She needed to save her son from people who were after (them), needed to protect him.”

“She stated she prayed, thought about it, cried, then put her hands around his throat so he couldn’t breathe any longer,” the affidavit says.

Investigators said she also asked, “How do I explain to someone why I just (expletive) killed my kid? What is a good explanation of that? I killed my (expletive) kid.”

Detectives wrote, “Amber did not cry or have any tears.”

James made an appearance in Kitsap County Superior Court without entering a plea.

Her arraignment was postponed until Friday. She is being held on $1 million bail.