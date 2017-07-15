A “careless” trucker lost his haul around an overpass bend and it landed on a van below — somehow that driver survived

Jesus Armando Escobar, 36, is lucky to be alive after surviving a serious crash.

Antonio Santiago Wharton, 33, of Kissimmee, was driving a Mack truck loaded down with scrap metal on the overpass above Escobar.

As Wharton negotiated a curve, he lost control of the truck, which hit a guardrail and overturned, the Florida Highway Patrol said.





A large metal pipe flew off Wharton’s truck, tumbled off the overpass and landed squarely on the roof of Escobar’s van.

The force of the impact completely crushed the driver side roof of the van, troopers said.

Somehow, Escobar was able to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries.

Wharton was ticketed for careless driving.