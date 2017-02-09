A cheating Frenchman says it’s Uber’s fault his wife ditched him, and now he’s out for revenge

CÔTE D’AZUR, France — A glitch in the Uber app is being blamed for ruining a marriage after it revealed that a woman’s husband was cheating.

A French businessman is suing Uber for $45 million, claiming that the app led to his divorce.

The glitch, which appears to affect only iPhone users, allows account and location information to be revealed without requiring a password.

The man said he once used the Uber app on his wife’s phone, and after that she was able to track his location and receive notifications, which revealed that he was not being faithful.

The couple has since divorced. The man wants Uber to pay up for damages.