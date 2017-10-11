A child was left behind in a corn maze and wasn’t reported missing until the next day

A 3-year-old boy was found alone by employees of the Crazy Corn Maze in West Jordan, Utah, and no one stepped forward to claim him before it closed.

After asking guests about the found child, the boy was taken to the Utah Division of Child and Family Services, according to KUTV.

The next day, the parents of the boy reported him missing to police.