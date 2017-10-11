A child was left behind in a corn maze and wasn’t reported missing until the next day

A 3-year-old boy was found alone by employees of the Crazy Corn Maze in West Jordan, Utah, and no one stepped forward to claim him before it closed.
After asking guests about the found child, the boy was taken to the Utah Division of Child and Family Services, according to KUTV.
RELATED: Massive Georgia corn maze gives a shout out to support police officers
The next day, the parents of the boy reported him missing to police.
Police said the mother later arrived at the police station with about 10 children.
The boy is expected to be reunited with his family.
RELATED: A Dallas mom who lost track of her kids found them locked in a hot car, and it was already too late
No charges have been filed, but the case is still being investigated.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.