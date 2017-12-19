Menu
dog2 Read this Next

How this man brutally abused his friend's poor little Yorkie is an outrage, but his excuse takes the cake
Advertisement

A former teacher at Logos Christian Academy in Springfield, Oregon, faces several charges, including sodomy, after reportedly being caught in bed with a teen student.


RELATED: Christian school teacher faces a whopping 140 counts of straying very far from God’s light

Twenty-nine-year-old Andrea Nicole Baber was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with the teen for over a year. Court documents claimed that Baber provided provided him with marijuana and alcohol in addition to engaging in sexual acts with him since he was 15 in 2016. The English teacher’s husband reportedly walked in on the pair engaging in sexual acts in her Cottage Grove, Oregon, home on Dec. 5, but it wasn’t until the student’s father received an anonymous email days later that Baber was arrested on Friday, reported The Register Guard.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

The Dec. 12 message reportedly asked the student’s mother and father if they were aware that their son and Baber were in a sexual relationship. According to an affidavit from the Douglas County Circuit Court, the email included photos of Baber and the teen in bed, according to PIX11. It has not yet been confirmed if Baber’s husband was the one who sent the damning emails.

RELATED: “I love teaching; I love sex”: this Christian preschool teacher is down to one job after her porn career surfaced

Authorities said that Baber was no longer an employee at Logos Christian Academy, although her staff biography was not taken down until after her arrest — it was gone by Tuesday, Dec. 19. She was listed as a language, literature, writing and speech communication teacher, reported The News-Review.

“Andrea has always felt called to work with youth and is very excited that God opened the door for her to be part of the Logos team,” the biography said, according to the New York Post. “She lives with her husband, dog and cat just south of Eugene.”

In addition to third-degree sodomy, Baber faces charges third-degree rape, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, first-degree online sexual corruption of a minor and unlawful delivery of marijuana to a person under 18 years of age.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

A Colorado mom of 2 has gone missing — police found her car abandoned and her home ransacked
Across the U.S.A.

A Colorado mom of 2 has gone missing — police found her car abandoned and her home ransacked

,
Police are digging for evidence that may solve an Oklahoma girl’s disappearance 20 years ago
Across the U.S.A.

Police are digging for evidence that may solve an Oklahoma girl’s disappearance 20 years ago

,
A Florida attorney allegedly visited female inmates to offer his services — sexual services
Across the U.S.A.

A Florida attorney allegedly visited female inmates to offer his services — sexual services

,
President Donald Trump is about to formally accuse North Korea of a devastating global attack
National security

President Donald Trump is about to formally accuse North Korea of a devastating global attack

,
Advertisement