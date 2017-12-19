A former teacher at Logos Christian Academy in Springfield, Oregon, faces several charges, including sodomy, after reportedly being caught in bed with a teen student.





Twenty-nine-year-old Andrea Nicole Baber was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with the teen for over a year. Court documents claimed that Baber provided provided him with marijuana and alcohol in addition to engaging in sexual acts with him since he was 15 in 2016. The English teacher’s husband reportedly walked in on the pair engaging in sexual acts in her Cottage Grove, Oregon, home on Dec. 5, but it wasn’t until the student’s father received an anonymous email days later that Baber was arrested on Friday, reported The Register Guard.

The Dec. 12 message reportedly asked the student’s mother and father if they were aware that their son and Baber were in a sexual relationship. According to an affidavit from the Douglas County Circuit Court, the email included photos of Baber and the teen in bed, according to PIX11. It has not yet been confirmed if Baber’s husband was the one who sent the damning emails.

Authorities said that Baber was no longer an employee at Logos Christian Academy, although her staff biography was not taken down until after her arrest — it was gone by Tuesday, Dec. 19. She was listed as a language, literature, writing and speech communication teacher, reported The News-Review.

“Andrea has always felt called to work with youth and is very excited that God opened the door for her to be part of the Logos team,” the biography said, according to the New York Post. “She lives with her husband, dog and cat just south of Eugene.”

In addition to third-degree sodomy, Baber faces charges third-degree rape, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, first-degree online sexual corruption of a minor and unlawful delivery of marijuana to a person under 18 years of age.