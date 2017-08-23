A Christian school teacher who had sex with pupils in a cemetery is now behind bars

A former gym teacher at a private Christian school is going to the big house after she pleaded guilty to having sex with two students. In a disturbing twist, court papers revealed that at least four of her illicit rendezvous with the teens occurred in a local cemetery.

On Monday, 31-year-old Charli Jones Parker was sentenced to twelve years in prison after pleading guilty to one charge of having sex with a student under the age of 19, AL.com reports. Parker was arrested in March — a few days later, her husband, Jamie, was taken in on nine counts the same charge. At the time of her arrest, she was still a gym teacher and head girls’ basketball coach at Pickens Academy in Carrollton, Alabama. She faced 13 charges and was able to enter a plea deal to bring it down to one charge. While she was given twelve years, she will only have to serve three years, followed by a five-year probation; she was ordered not to have any contact with the students.





Court papers allege that she had sex with the students “at least 11 times” between October 2014 and March 2016. Though the victims’ names have not been released, authorities have said that they were males. A deposition in the case listed a number of graphic sex acts including “deviant sexual intercourse” and oral sex. The romps-among-the-dead occurred at Graham Cemetery in Reform, Alabama.

Parker’s lawyer pushed for the postponement of the sentencing until after an appeal of Alabama’s teacher-student sex law. In early August, a judge in northern Alabama ruled the law unconstitutional — a ruling that led to the dismissal of charges against two employees caught having sex with students. Parker entered her plea on August 15, but did reserve her right to appeal if the constitutionality of her case should be overturned. Her husband’s trial is set for November 27.

