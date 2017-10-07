A college professor had a shocking pick for who to blame for the Las Vegas shooting

While some have passed blame to the NRA for the massacre in Las Vegas at a country music concert perpetrated by a man in hotel room whose motives remain unclear, and others like Nancy Sinatra have said all NRA members should be shot by firing squad, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas has blamed none other than President Donald Trump.

Video recorded in the classroom obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal shows assistant professor Tessa Winkelmann opining about a tragedy she said she saw coming to her History 407 class.





“Right when he got elected, I told my classes, three semesters ago, that some of us won’t be affected by this presidency, but others are going to die. Other people will die because of this,” the history teacher said, linking Stephen Paddock’s murderous assault directly to the election of Donald Trump, before then admitting she had no proof of a link.

“I don’t know that these events would have inevitably happened whether or not he got elected, but he has rhetorical powers every president has to encourage or to discourage [violence]. So far all he’s done is to encourage violence,” she said.

The students, as shown in the video, were not entirely on board with their professor’s remarks.

One student who wished to remain anonymous out of fear told the Las Vegas-based news outlet that the comments were “appalling,” and added, “Some of us wanted to walk out of the class.”

The student said the comments polarized the classroom in an obvious way, as students started shouting at one another.