A convenience store’s digital message to Kathy Griffin is turning heads in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A convenience store in Tennessee known for embracing controversy is raising eyebrows with a scrolling message on its digital sign.

The message posted outside the Lewis Country Store in Nashville Friday morning reads: “$50,000 reward for Kathy Griffin’s head delivered.”

Pro-Trump convenience store offers $50K for Kathy Griffin's severed head https://t.co/bJzT9UUMra pic.twitter.com/TAa559C1ts — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) June 4, 2017

Griffin has been taking heat after she posed for a photo with a bloody fake head designed to look like President Donald Trump. The comedian has since apologized and removed the photo from her social media accounts.





The Knoxville News Sentinel says Lewis Country Store has posted controversial messages before. A message referencing the 2012 Benghazi attack led to Shell Oil cutting ties with the store in October.

Because the sign is on private property and is not encroaching the public right-of-way, the convenience store owner is likely within their First Amendment rights to post such a message, a lawyer told the News Sentinel.