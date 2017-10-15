A couple snapped a freaky photo in the “haunted” hotel that inspired “The Shining”

A couple took a tour of one of the “most haunted” places in America and came back with an incredible picture no one can quite explain.

Jessica and Jay Mausling took a “Night Spirit Tour” at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colo., in September. During the tour, guests are encouraged to take as many pictures as they can — perhaps that ups the odds of capturing a photo of a spirit. Apparently, it works.

RELATED: Good luck sleeping tonight if you watch this spooky video of a ghost caught on camera





You tell us what they captured here — looking closely at that white-dress-wearing girl that not a single person appears to notice.

“Even if you look at the picture, you notice no one is looking there. You just don’t excuse something like that. My initial reaction was ‘no way,'” Jay Mausling told Inside Edition. Jessica says she contacted the hotel to ask if a little girl had stayed at the hotel that day and they told her no — though the tours are open to the public as well as hotel guests.

The Stanley is so spooky that Steven King used it as inspiration for his famous 1977 novel “The Shining.” The hotel was built in 1909.

The most common complaints, according to Bustle, are “items moving or lights flicking on and off on their own; some have also reported hearing children laughing or finding what looks like the imprint of a child-sized body on unused beds.”

Last year, another ghostly figure was observed.