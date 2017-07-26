A dad who went on “Dr. Phil” after his son disappeared has been charged with murder, and he’s accused of having a stunning motive

The prime suspect the case of the 13-year-old boy who went missing in 2012 and was found dead in 2013 is none other than the boy’s father. He’s now in the custody of the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: New York woman confesses to murdering fiance who “demanded” threesome

Mark Redwine, 55, was arrested Saturday in Bellingham, Wash., five years after his son Dylan was murdered, and family members believe a confrontation over “compromising photos” of a shocking nature may have led to the killing. He has been charged by a grand jury with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.





Some of Dylan Redwine’s remains were found about 10 miles from his father’s home in Vallecito in 2013. The boy had reluctantly traveled to be with his father for a court-ordered visit the previous Thanksgiving. Dylan’s skull was found by hikers in 2015, and forensic anthropologists said the skull had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma at two locations, the indictment said.

Surveillance video from the airport where Dylan’s flight arrived shows little or no interaction between the boy and his father, according to the indictment. Several witnesses said Dylan did not want to visit his father; the two had argued and fought during his previous visit.

Text messages showed that Dylan had asked to stay with a friend on the night of his arrival, but Mark Redwine denied the request, the indictment said. The next morning, the boy’s friend sent a text to Dylan asking “where are you” and got no response.

Mark Redwine and Elaine Hall, Dylan’s mother and Redwine’s now ex-wife, whom he divorced after Dylan’s death, leveled accusations at each other during an appearance on the syndicated “Dr. Phil” TV show in 2013 as the case drew national attention, the Denver Post reported.

In the episode, Redwine, Hall and their elder son Cory Redwine all make appearances, and Mark Redwine is given the opportunity to take a lie detector test.

After blaming Hall for Dylan’s death, Redwine backtracks, saying, “Maybe now isn’t the time to be taking the polygraph test.”

“You should be doing backflips right now to take this polygraph test,” Dr. Phil replied.

“I’m not afraid of the truth,” Redwine had said previously. “I’m not trying to get away with anything. I’m not involved in this.” Mark says he’s willing to take the test, but he doesn’t feel it will eliminate anyone as a suspect.

Most disturbing was this detail: Hall and Cory believe a confrontation about “compromising photos” of Mark Redwine in women’s clothes, with makeup and a diaper on, eating his feces out of that diaper, led to the murder.

“I have seen the photos. It shows him wearing women’s clothes and makeup and a diaper and then eating his feces from the diaper. It was disgusting. We couldn’t believe it,” Cory stunningly told ABC7.

Elaine Hall said in 2015 that Dylan “may have said something [about the photos] that just didn’t set well with Mark, and Mark reacted in a very violent way […] obviously. Dylan is no longer here.”

“There was never any doubt in my mind, ever,” Hall told KUSA during an interview Saturday. “I knew that Mark had something to do with Dylan’s disappearance and unfortunately, yes, his murder. I’ve said that from day one.”

RELATED: Graphic video shows a man “off his meds” murdering someone over basketball shoes in Brooklyn

The boy’s remains were found 10 miles from Redwine’s home off a road he often traveled, and traces of the boy’s blood were found in Redwine’s home and on his truck.

He is being held on $1 million cash-only bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.