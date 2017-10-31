A dare gone wrong ends with one child dead and another in custody, police say

A 12-year-old Jacksonville, Florida, boy is facing manslaughter charges after he shot a girl in the side of the head with a shotgun, according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant says the boy, whom we are not identifying because he is a minor, was playfully arguing with 12-year-old Ra’Mya Eunice during a sleepover at a home on Willow Branch Avenue on April 30.

UPDATE: Family of 12-year-old Ramya Eunice who was shot in the head at a sleepover tells me she's "brain dead" @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/2S6ifHM4eu — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) May 1, 2017

The boy, who was 11 at the time, grabbed a shotgun that was hidden beneath the house, authorities said. He brought it inside and playfully pointed the gun at everyone in the room, according to the report.





Witnesses told police that he pointed the shotgun at Ra’Mya and said, “Say I won’t.”

Someone in the room replied, “You won’t,” and the boy shot Ra’Mya in the head, the warrant says.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died May 25.

The report says the boy fled the house after shooting the girl. He was questioned by police, and a warrant for his arrest was filed Oct. 17.

He is charged with manslaughter but is not being charged as an adult.