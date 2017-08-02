A daughter is worried that neighbors having sex “all the time” while visible through windows will be the end of her mother

While only been up and running since June, the PUBLIC hotel in New York City has already racked up 47 noise complaints — but it’s the sight complaints that are getting the attention.

Couples and solo action in plain view of neighbors across the street have been reported.

RELATED: Neighbors hate her: woman reported six times in three months for loud sex says she’s proud of it

Residents across the way from the hotel are concerned about it, because the antics of their neighbors aren’t illegal in the way that public indecency is, even if they are having sex behind glass in direct view of observers.





As some are arguing that the windows should be tinted if people aren’t going to draw the blinds shut, while others are concerned that these sex acts are potentially life-threatening.

Chrisanta, the daughter of 68-year-old Leonor Fernandez, told the New York Post her mother has “heart problems” and that she is concerned about the toll the lewdness is taking on her life.

“She doesn’t even sleep. My mom is very, very upset — she has heart problems,” she said.

Fernandez herself said, “Guys are together, girls and girls are together. They don’t even pull the shades down.” The situation doesn’t exactly mix well the multiple visits per week she gets from her grandchildren.

Another woman from the same building, Melissa Santos, said it happens “all the time.”

“You see them having sex all the time, hands on the window,” she said. “Not like I’m a peeping Tom, but from the corner of my eye, you can see this going on four times a week.”

Another woman said she saw a man masturbating in the window.

Clearly, the hotel has a lot going on for a place that’s been around for two months. One perusal of the PUBLIC hotel website and you get a decent idea of what’s happening.

Billing itself as “luxury for all,” the website advertises eats, arts and events that take place at PUBLIC.

Here’s the all-caps description of the arts:

THE FIRST NEW IDEA SINCE STUDIO 54 FORTY YEARS AGO, A NIGHTTIME RENAISSANCE, AND A CULTURAL, SOCIAL, EVENT AND PARTY MACHINE, PUBLIC ARTS IS A CUTTING-EDGE, PROGRESSIVE AND AVANT-GARDE MULTI-MEDIA PERFORMANCE SPACE LIKE NO OTHER. A NEW DIMENSION AND HOME TO ADVENTUROUS ARTISTS, IDEAS AND PEOPLE, THE SPACE WILL OFFER THE MOST INNOVATIVE PROGRAMMING INCLUDING EVERYTHING FROM FILM SCREENINGS TO MUSICAL PERFORMANCES, ROTATING ART EXHIBITIONS TO PRODUCT LAUNCHES, OPEN MIC NIGHT TO COMEDY NIGHT, AS WELL AS LATE NIGHT HOT SWEATY DANCING!

Hot sweaty dancing! Could this have something to do with the controversy at hand?

The news really makes hotelier Ian Schrader’s comment about the concept at PUBLIC come off differently.

“A hotel is supposed to be more than just a place to sleep — it’s supposed to make your heart beat faster,” he said when promoting his property.

RELATED: A woman ruined a family of seven’s life for years with her loud sex, but justice has finally been served

The business’s Instagram also seems to hold clues about the lifestyle there. Oh look, it’s people in bed together with no curtain drawn.

It's Friday, stay in bed a little longer #goingpublic #publichotels #luxuryforall via: @mikutas @klemenswhite A post shared by PUBLIC Hotels (@publichotels) on Jun 9, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

Morning, noon, or night, our rooms are where you'll want to be. #PublicHotels #LuxuryForAll #5Days A post shared by PUBLIC Hotels (@publichotels) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Something big is on the way. Tonight is the night – stay tuned. #GoingPublic #PublicHotels #LuxuryForAll A post shared by PUBLIC Hotels (@publichotels) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Realxing in our own very garden. See you tonight NYC. #goingpublic #publichotels #luxuryforall via: @mikutas A post shared by PUBLIC Hotels (@publichotels) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Electric feel #goingpublic #publichotels via: @quistyle A post shared by PUBLIC Hotels (@publichotels) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

Late night game anyone? #PublicHotels #GoingPublic #LuxuryForAll via: @CyndiRamirez A post shared by PUBLIC Hotels (@publichotels) on Jun 28, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

Morning yoga with @skytingyoga 🙏🏽#publichotels #luxuryforall #goingpublic #yoga A post shared by PUBLIC Hotels (@publichotels) on Jul 9, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Stairway to the weekend – #HappyHumpday. #PublicHotels #GoingPublic A post shared by PUBLIC Hotels (@publichotels) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

A game of chess in our urban oasis with @lusttforlife #publichotels #goingpublic #luxuryforall A post shared by PUBLIC Hotels (@publichotels) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

@Kat_in_nyc and @insightphil #goingpublic on the roof #publichotels #luxuryforall A post shared by PUBLIC Hotels (@publichotels) on Jun 8, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

NYC looking good from our view- a peek at the @Kaws mural from up above #PublicHotels #LuxuryForAll #7Days A post shared by PUBLIC Hotels (@publichotels) on May 30, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Let's go back to last night. #GoingPublic #PublicHotels #LuxuryForAll A post shared by PUBLIC Hotels (@publichotels) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

As we said, there’s a lot going on.