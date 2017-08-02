A daughter is worried that neighbors having sex “all the time” while visible through windows will be the end of her mother

While only been up and running since June, the PUBLIC hotel in New York City has already racked up 47 noise complaints — but it’s the sight complaints that are getting the attention.
Couples and solo action in plain view of neighbors across the street have been reported.
Residents across the way from the hotel are concerned about it, because the antics of their neighbors aren’t illegal in the way that public indecency is, even if they are having sex behind glass in direct view of observers.
As some are arguing that the windows should be tinted if people aren’t going to draw the blinds shut, while others are concerned that these sex acts are potentially life-threatening.
Chrisanta, the daughter of 68-year-old Leonor Fernandez, told the New York Post her mother has “heart problems” and that she is concerned about the toll the lewdness is taking on her life.
“She doesn’t even sleep. My mom is very, very upset — she has heart problems,” she said.
Fernandez herself said, “Guys are together, girls and girls are together. They don’t even pull the shades down.” The situation doesn’t exactly mix well the multiple visits per week she gets from her grandchildren.
Another woman from the same building, Melissa Santos, said it happens “all the time.”
“You see them having sex all the time, hands on the window,” she said. “Not like I’m a peeping Tom, but from the corner of my eye, you can see this going on four times a week.”
Another woman said she saw a man masturbating in the window.
Clearly, the hotel has a lot going on for a place that’s been around for two months. One perusal of the PUBLIC hotel website and you get a decent idea of what’s happening.
Billing itself as “luxury for all,” the website advertises eats, arts and events that take place at PUBLIC.
Here’s the all-caps description of the arts:
THE FIRST NEW IDEA SINCE STUDIO 54 FORTY YEARS AGO, A NIGHTTIME RENAISSANCE, AND A CULTURAL, SOCIAL, EVENT AND PARTY MACHINE, PUBLIC ARTS IS A CUTTING-EDGE, PROGRESSIVE AND AVANT-GARDE MULTI-MEDIA PERFORMANCE SPACE LIKE NO OTHER. A NEW DIMENSION AND HOME TO ADVENTUROUS ARTISTS, IDEAS AND PEOPLE, THE SPACE WILL OFFER THE MOST INNOVATIVE PROGRAMMING INCLUDING EVERYTHING FROM FILM SCREENINGS TO MUSICAL PERFORMANCES, ROTATING ART EXHIBITIONS TO PRODUCT LAUNCHES, OPEN MIC NIGHT TO COMEDY NIGHT, AS WELL AS LATE NIGHT HOT SWEATY DANCING!
Hot sweaty dancing! Could this have something to do with the controversy at hand?
The news really makes hotelier Ian Schrader’s comment about the concept at PUBLIC come off differently.
“A hotel is supposed to be more than just a place to sleep — it’s supposed to make your heart beat faster,” he said when promoting his property.
The business’s Instagram also seems to hold clues about the lifestyle there. Oh look, it’s people in bed together with no curtain drawn.
As we said, there’s a lot going on.