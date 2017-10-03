A death investigation turns up nasty stuff on a teacher’s phone, and police have questions

A Kentucky teacher was arrested on Monday on child pornography charges after police allegedly found numerous images on her phone.

On September 13, police were working on a death investigation and executed a search warrant on the cell phone of 48-year-old Lucia C. Jenkins. On the phone, they discovered photographs showing a minor engaged in sexual acts, WFIE reports. Jenkins was a teacher at Webster County Middle School in Dixon, Kentucky.

RELATED: A teacher took an 11-year-old boy home and touched him while watching an R-rated movie





Webster County Superintendent Rachel Yarbrough told The Messenger on Tuesday “I have no reason to believe the arrest is associated with any school-related incident.” She added that Jenkins will have no “direct contact” with students while Kentucky State Police are conducting their investigation. Yarbrough declined to comment on Jenkins’ current employment status with the district. Details about the death investigation that led to the search warrant on the teacher’s phone have not been released.

Jenkins, who has been a teacher for 24 years, is charged with four counts of possess or view matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor.