Menu
Twitter/punkproletarian Read this Next

The Naval Academy took a shot at the "Communist Cadet" during the Army-Navy game
Advertisement

A 58-year-old director of music publishing at Disney living in California is accused of sexual abuse of two underage girls dating back to around a decade ago, although it wasn’t specified exactly when the alleged incidents occurred.


RELATED: Disney cast member’s “sudden urge” in a car dealership waiting room ended in handcuffs

Variety named the employee in an exclusive report on Friday as Jonathan Heely, who now faces three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child.

Heely, according to the report, was arrested on Nov. 16, was held for six days, released on $150,000 bail and was finally suspended by Disney on Friday.

Disney said through a spokesperson that the suspension decision was handed down “immediately” after learning of the arrest.

“Immediately upon learning of this situation tonight, he has been suspended without pay until the matter is resolved by the courts,” the spokesperson told Variety.

The victims have not been named. One victim claims abuse from when she was 11 until she was 15, while the other alleged that the incident occurred when she was 15.

According to Heely’s Facebook page, he is married.

RELATED: A woman was arrested for choking a teenager at Disney World, and the reason she did it is even more absurd

Heely, through his attorney, has “vehemently denie[d] these allegations,” adding, “It’s a shame, that’s all I’ve got to say.”

The New York Daily News and Variety both noted that a Twitter account started in 2014 by Heely listed “Disney Concerts and living to glorify God in all things” as his interests.

The account does not have any tweets.

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

The Naval Academy took a shot at the “Communist Cadet” during the Army-Navy game
Rare News

The Naval Academy took a shot at the “Communist Cadet” during the Army-Navy game

,
If it wasn’t for her, 17 more might have died in New Mexico school shooting — here’s what she had to say
Across the U.S.A.

If it wasn’t for her, 17 more might have died in New Mexico school shooting — here’s what she had to say

,
There was a huge difference watching the Army-Navy game national anthem, and people let the NFL hear about it
Rare News

There was a huge difference watching the Army-Navy game national anthem, and people let the NFL hear about it

,
Man who gouged his own eyes out in jail is actually suing the police department for this reason
Rare News

Man who gouged his own eyes out in jail is actually suing the police department for this reason

Advertisement