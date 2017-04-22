A driver pulled up next to a completely naked woman on a motorcycle at a red light and couldn’t believe her eyes

Video out of Jackson, Michigan, this week recorded by Jenny Hall, showed the moment a motorist pulled up to a red light to find a woman living life to the nakedest on the back of a motorcycle.

Hall, who was on her way to work after dropping her kids off at school that Wednesday morning, couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the completely naked woman clinging to a man.





MLive reported that police sent out a notice at 9:15 a.m. on April 19 that a woman was riding around on a motorcycle naked with a dude.

One officer saw the pair, pursued them and fell behind, but eventually, pulled them over. The woman, 46, who has not been named, explained to police that she is a “thrill seeker.” By the time police got to her, she was putting on a jacket.

Her companion said that he was giving her a ride home, and that’s about all he said. He did not explain why she was naked.

According to MLive, the woman was issued a misdemeanor citation for indecent exposure.

“I’m sure glad my kids were not with me. I would have reacted a lot differently,” she said.

“I’m sure everybody’s jaw is to the floor near them,” she says in the video. “What are these jack rabbits doing?”

Hall said that the woman said, “You only live once,” when she realized she was being recorded. Yes, you read that right. She essentially explained her actions by saying YOLO.

“I thought she had shorts on or something, but when I realized [she didn’t]. I just couldn’t not grab a video,” Hall said. “I just could not believe my eyes.”