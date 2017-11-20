Menu
A Marietta woman is dead and a manhunt for the father of her children is on after she was shot Sunday in front of her family, police told Channel 2 Action News.


Justin Cox, a felon, is accused of shooting Felicia Miller, 34, and leaving her body in a vehicle on the driveway in the 300 block of Pin Oak Court.

“Mr. Cox is believed to still be armed with a handgun and is not yet in custody,” Marietta police Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

Officers were dispatched about 4 p.m. after multiple shots were reported in the area, McPhilamy said.

When they arrived, they found Miller — a mother of five, according to Channel 2 Action News — sitting in a parked Dodge Charger.

Relatives told the news station that Cox, 40, walked up to the car and fired through a window.

“He stood right there and he looked me dead in my face and unloaded the gun again on her,” the victim’s mother, Gloria Blaylock, said.

Miller was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, and she later died of her injuries, police said.

Anyone who sees Cox is asked not to approach him but to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call Marietta police Det. Sheffield at 770-794-5345.

Lauren Foreman The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

