A family of four disappeared during their flight, and authorities confirmed the worst

A Colorado family of four is dead after their Cirrus SR22 crashed in the western part of the state.

Jeff and Jennifer Makepeace (47 and 45, respectively) were flying with children Addie and Benjamin to Moab, Utah, from Fort Collins. The plane vanished from radar around Baxter Peak and went down about 10 miles north of Glenwood Springs, according to KDVR.

The family lived in Fort Collins for some time. Jeff owned Lind’s Plumbing and Heating, a small business in Fort Collins, Colo.





Both the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate.

The families of the deceased have asked for privacy, but released a statement. In part, it reads: