A family was burying a loved one when men with guns interrupted, police say

Two men were arrested and two juveniles were issued summons after they allegedly disrupted a funeral ceremony with a display of guns and loud music.

The incident happened Saturday at a cemetery in Whitehaven, Tenn.

Police were called to the scene by the mother of the deceased person for whom the funeral was being held. She told officers a group of young men drove up in several vehicles and began hanging out the windows with guns in their hands.





The funeral home workers became so fearful that they left the burial ceremony, according to a police report.

When officers arrived, they told everyone not attending the service to leave. Several individuals, including Kavon Woods and Gregory Dunlap, began yelling and said they didn’t have to leave, according to the report. Woods allegedly turned up the volume of the music in his car to further disrupt the ceremony.

Woods, Dunlap and two juveniles were taken into custody.

Police said Woods’ vehicle was blocking others from leaving. It was towed from the scene. Inside, officers found a .45 caliber Glock magazine containing six bullets in the center console, the report stated.

Officers reportedly later learned Dunlap was the driver of another vehicle on the scene. Several funeral goers reported seeing guns placed inside the car before police arrived.

After securing permission, police searched the car and reportedly found a .45 caliber Glock 36 with a magazine containing 10 bullets; a .40 caliber Glock 23 with one chambered round and an extended clip with 20 rounds; and a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson bullet. The Glock 23 was stolen, according to a check run on the guns.

The two juveniles were issued summons and released to their parents.

Woods and Dunlap were charged with disorderly conduct. Both have since bonded out of jail.