A famous singer dropped an f-bomb on President Trump for focusing on NFL controversies

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband and noted singer Marc Anthony dropped the f-bomb on Twitter Monday night to criticize President Donald Trump for igniting a firestorm about NFL national anthem protests instead of focusing on Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria’s “apocalyptic” devastation.

“Mr. President shut the fuck up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too,” Anthony tweeted. Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory and commonwealth of the United States. Its citizens are U.S. citizens.





The president sent out tweets of his own on Monday night related to the natural disaster.

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

…It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

…owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well. #FEMA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

On Tuesday, the president said from that White House that Puerto Rico “was hit as hard as you can hit” and that “Puerto Rico is very important to [him].”

“The people are fantastic. I grew up in New York, so I know many Puerto Rican people,” he said.

Trump said that providing aid to Puerto Rico has been challenging in ways Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma recovery efforts were not, since it is an island.

“We have shipped massive amounts of food, water and supplies to Puerto Rico, and we are continuing to do it on an hourly basis,” he said. “We are literally landing water, food, supplies on an hourly basis. And this is an airport that has been devastated.”

The president also announced that he would be visiting Puerto Rico next Tuesday to survey the island he said was “literally destroyed” by the hurricane.