Nurses overwhelmed as illness breaks out on a cruise ship: "Everybody was puking, everywhere"
A Wisconsin father has been sentenced to seven years’ probation and six months in prison in an appalling child abuse case. Twenty-one-year-old Richard Root, of Oshkosh, was sentenced to child neglect causing great body harm, according to FOX32 Chicago.


That charge — child neglect causing great bodily harm — is a Class F Felony in Wisconsin, according to state law. The maximum penalty for a Class F penalty under Wisconsin law is a fine of $25,000, a prison sentence of 12 years and 6 months, or both.

He’s also been court-ordered to stay drug and alcohol free; maintain a job or be a full-time student; and seek counseling.

Root’s 2-month-old daughter was admitted to the Aurora Medical Center emergency room in March of this year with nine broken ribs, a broken arm and a broken leg, among 20 broken bones in total. She was also found to have bleeding in her brain from the abuse.

The father told police that he’d knelt on his child to change a diaper — and that he’d also shaken her, having “snapped” because of “stress” and a “lack of sleep,” according to FOX11.

He pleaded no contest to the child abuse charges, according to the Epoch Times. The infant was released to a family member in the wake of the abuse.

Winnebago County Jail
