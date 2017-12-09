It’s already beginning to look a bit like Christmas as light show displays like the one a fire department in Colorado start popping up on the internet.





RELATED: Watch what happens when these guys decide to smoke at the gas pump

The Sterling Fire Department synced “Carols of the Bells” to a light show it put together that has been viewed more than 500,000 times since posting a couple of days ago, and it’s not hard to see why.

It was so good that the local news played the whole thing on TV.

Jason Bostron of the Sterling Fire Department first posted the video on Facebook and told 9News that it took 10 hours to edit this to the music after getting the photos a week before.

RELATED: Canadian firefighters rescue dog trapped in ice

“Last week we took all of the shots for the video. It took me over 10 hours to edit it all to the music,” he said. “I wanted to show some light to our amazing fire department.”

Bostron’s most recent Facebook post says the video views are now in the millions.