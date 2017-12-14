Menu
12-12-17-rodman Read this Next

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un
Advertisement

A Dallas firefighter is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash on Wednesday that killed a pregnant teenager.

The fireman, Horace Shaw, 45, was off-duty at the time of the incident that took the life of 18-year-old Alyssa Pimental. Police say Shaw was driving drunk. He has already posted bail, according the CBSDFW.


Isaiah Perez, Pimental’s boyfriend, was in the vehicle with her and said she was expecting to give birth to their baby by Christmas. Perez survived the wreck and was released from the hospital on Wednesday night. He sustained bruises all over his body and also suffered a broken leg and a fractured neck.

“I didn’t feel it,” Perez, 21, told CBSDFW. “I just woke up on the ground, like somebody hit you on the back of the head.”

Police said the couple’s car was slammed into by a drunk driver, whom they say was Shaw, along Highway 67 in Cedar Hill, southwest of Dallas.
Investigators said Shaw, a 12-year veteran of Dallas Fire-Rescue, had been drinking at a Dallas bar prior to the crash. The department didn’t comment on his arrest and charges, but they did place him on administrative leave. More details could be forthcoming once police release the arrest affidavit.
Pimental’s family asked for privacy but released a statement on Wednesday, in which they expressed their grief at Pimental’s death and their disappointment that the cause was allegedly a drunk driving firefighter.

Friends and family members of the teenager are distraught after expecting to welcome a new member of the family in the coming weeks.

“I just miss the girl. I miss her giggle and her smile, and I was happy to have my son,” Perez said. “She’ll always be by my side.”

Author placeholder image About the author:
Jeffrey Caplan
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Trump ‘not fit to clean the toilets’ at the Barack Obama Library according to USA Today

Trump ‘not fit to clean the toilets’ at the Barack Obama Library according to USA Today

This former Army pilot swapped the sky for the track to make his living from model railroading

This former Army pilot swapped the sky for the track to make his living from model railroading

Walmart pulls the “cannabis Christmas tree” after the internet gets a little too into the holiday spirit
Across the U.S.A.

Walmart pulls the “cannabis Christmas tree” after the internet gets a little too into the holiday spirit

,
An NFL star running back says he’s living with CTE and shows what it’s like
Across the U.S.A.

An NFL star running back says he’s living with CTE and shows what it’s like

,
At least two are dead following a shooting on Penn State’s Beaver campus
Across the U.S.A.

At least two are dead following a shooting on Penn State’s Beaver campus

,
A passenger who caused an extremely unsettling scene on a flight left the pilot with only one option
Across the U.S.A.

A passenger who caused an extremely unsettling scene on a flight left the pilot with only one option

,
Advertisement