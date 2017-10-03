A Florida dad’s Glock 21 cleaning turned deadly for his 22-year-old son

A tragic accident in a Florida home that began as a routine gun cleaning ended with the death of a 22-year-old man by his own father’s hand.

The Herald-Tribune reported that John Jordan, 54, accidentally shot and killed his 22-year-old son Joshua Jordan while cleaning a Glock 21 that had just been used at a local gun range on Sept. 30.

The gun went off and hit the 22-year-old man. His family performed CPR until emergency responders got to the scene, but Joshua Jordan could not be saved.





He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The shooting has been ruled an accident and there have been no charges filed.

The grieving father shared a photo with his son Tuesday morning.

Others who know the Jordans have taken to Facebook and asked for prayers.

Meredith Williams referred to John and Jennifer Jordan as “mighty fine folks.”