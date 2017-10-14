A Florida detective spotted a huge exotic snake in the grass and didn’t blink an eye

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida detective safely captured a large exotic snake found on the side of a road in Tallahassee.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office posted video on Facebook on Thursday of Detective Emily Shaw placing a 9-foot yellow anaconda into a bag, ActionNewsJax reported.

The Sheriff’s Office said Shaw has experience in handling exotic snakes and believes the snake was someone’s pet that escaped.

“MUST SEE VIDEO!!! Our Detective Emily Shaw got an unusual call yesterday, but one she was equipped to handle. Detective Shaw has experience handling exotic snakes. Watch as she captures what is now confirmed as a 9 foot long Yellow Anaconda, found on the east side of Leon County, near Louvinia Drive,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its Facebook post.

“We believe this was someone’s pet that either escaped or was released. If you own an exotic pet- please be responsible. Make sure their cages are completely secure and if you decide you no longer want it, DO NOT release it into the wild. Instead, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Thanks Detective Emily Shaw for really being #ALLin,” they added.

