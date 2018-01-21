A 50-year-old Florida man is dead after cave diving in Weeki Wachee Springs State Park this weekend.

Davin Brannon, 53, of Dover, was diving in Eagle’s Next cave around noon Saturday when Hernando County Sheriff officials were called about a diver in distress.





By the time crews arrived at the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, north of Tampa, Brannon was dead.

“They weren’t planning to explore any deeper than the first room of the cave when the incident occurred,” Michael Terry with the sheriff’s office told WTSP. “We don’t know if he simply drowned or if he had a heart attack, it’s hard to tell at this point.”

The medical examiner has been called in to determine the exact cause of death.

Eagle’s Nest underwater caves is the site of other recent drownings: two divers drowned in 2016 and another in January 2017, according to WTSP.

