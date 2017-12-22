Tara Lancuski of Daytona Beach was arrested on Wednesday after a child complained that she beat him after he swore in front of her son; however, Lancuski says that the charges aren’t true.





The Florida mother of two is accused of choking and beating the 11-year-old boy while her 7-year-old son hit the victim with plastic nunchucks. The police report states that when officers saw the boy, he had red marks on his body, according to WFTV. The report also claims that Lancuski punched the boy in the stomach.

Her boyfriend said that the charges aren’t true, saying that she would “never do anything like that” and speculating that the victim fabricated the story. He did say that she may have yelled at the child but added that she would never resort to physical abuse. When asked about the red marks, he said “I believe that had to do with my 7-year-old and him. They had a little scuffle.”

The victim’s grandmother told a different story, saying that she also saw the red marks that are cited in the police report and telling WFTV “that’s abuse, and of a child, you know? It’s not right.”

Records show that police have visited Lancuski’s residence on three occasions in 2017 including one instance when her roommate got angry at her and tried to evict her.

According to the police blotter, the 28-year-old mother was charged with child abuse.