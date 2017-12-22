Menu
Nick Vinson Read this Next

"Hey guys I just killed him:" teen records the last moments of his stepfather's life on Snapchat
Advertisement

Tara Lancuski of Daytona Beach was arrested on Wednesday after a child complained that she beat him after he swore in front of her son; however, Lancuski says that the charges aren’t true.


The Florida mother of two is accused of choking and beating the 11-year-old boy while her 7-year-old son hit the victim with plastic nunchucks. The police report states that when officers saw the boy, he had red marks on his body, according to WFTV. The report also claims that Lancuski punched the boy in the stomach.

RELATED: Family of the woman shot by Minnesota police raises doubts about the investigation into her death

Her boyfriend said that the charges aren’t true, saying that she would “never do anything like that” and speculating that the victim fabricated the story. He did say that she may have yelled at the child but added that she would never resort to physical abuse. When asked about the red marks, he said “I believe that had to do with my 7-year-old and him. They had a little scuffle.”

The victim’s grandmother told a different story, saying that she also saw the red marks that are cited in the police report and telling WFTV “that’s abuse, and of a child, you know? It’s not right.”

Records show that police have visited Lancuski’s residence on three occasions in 2017 including one instance when her roommate got angry at her and tried to evict her.

According to the police blotter, the 28-year-old mother was charged with child abuse.

A Florida mom might be a felon after a child swore in front of her son and she totally lost it Twitter/@mspringerwftv
Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

He was beaten, arrested and convicted, but the body cam footage tells an entirely different story
Across the U.S.A.

He was beaten, arrested and convicted, but the body cam footage tells an entirely different story

,
Georgia police made a chilling discovery in the trunk of a car parked behind a Waffle House
Rare News

Georgia police made a chilling discovery in the trunk of a car parked behind a Waffle House

Two tractor-trailers crashed in the early morning — the live fish couldn’t have been happy about it
Rare News

Two tractor-trailers crashed in the early morning — the live fish couldn’t have been happy about it

This veteran is being forced to give up his support dog even though he says his “life would be lost without him”
Across the U.S.A.

This veteran is being forced to give up his support dog even though he says his “life would be lost without him”

,
Track Palin’s ex reveals his past domestic violence — and says his family tried to hide it from police
Across the U.S.A.

Track Palin’s ex reveals his past domestic violence — and says his family tried to hide it from police

,
Advertisement