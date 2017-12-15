Menu
Sean Spicer had a surprising response when asked why Omarosa was hired by President Trump
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A school resource officer in Florida used a Taser on a middle school student while trying to break up a fight between her and another female student on Thursday, The Tampa Bay Times reported.


The fight occurred after school in the bus circle at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School, the Pinellas Park Police Department said.

The officer tried to break up the fight but one of the students ignored him and resisted, police said. She then “verbally threatened the officer, and then attempted to run,” police said.

The officer then used his Taser to stun the student, the Times reported. She was treated for minor injuries, police said.

The other student involved in the fight boarded her school bus and left campus. School officials will determine what disciplinary action or charges that student could face, the Times reported.

Bob D’Angelo, CMG National Content Desk

