A former principal at Robert Wagner Secondary School of Arts and Technology in Queens, N.Y., who was demoted to the role of teacher after the discovery of a major no-no in photographs and messages on her Department of Education issued laptop has been suspended for a year without pay.





Thirty-nine-year-old Annie Seifullah, pictured below more than once, has not been fired for sexting at work on city property. Until now, she has been paid. Her salary as principal had been $142,890, but after the demotion it dropped to $66,326.

The story began in 2014 when Seifullah was removed as the principal. The New York Post reported then that a probe of her work laptop resulted in the finding of Seifullah engaging in a threesome with a man and a woman, and Seiffulah responded by accusing her ex-boyfriend of putting them there for revenge.

The ex-boyfriend has been identified as PTA president Robert Sofia, who, along with the Department of Education chief of staff Sam Goldsmith, accused her of having sex at school.

Seifullah has denied this from the start and has said in interviews that her ex Sofia “extorted her.” She even filed a gender discrimination lawsuit.

“I was extorted first by my ex who threatened to destroy my career and now the city is doing the same, using his discredited evidence to force me out of the job I loved. It is ugly and disgusting,” she told the Daily Mail. “The Department of Education is creating a template that means any angry ex partner can do the same thing.”

She maintained that Sofia put the incriminating photos on the laptop, not her.

Sofia, the Post reported, denied this and countered that his ex had abused her power.

The Daily Mail noted that computer experts concluded that the pictures were “placed on the computer.”