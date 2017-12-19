A man who once appeared on ABC’s popular entrepreneur TV show “Shark Tank” and helped secure a $200,000 investment for his company from Lori Greiner has been charged with being part of a cocaine ring.





John DePaola of New Jersey was among nine defendants arrested Sunday. The Monmouth County prosecutor said Monday that the group distributed cocaine in the Freehold area.

DePaola is charged with conspiracy to possess cocaine. His lawyer, Herbert Ellis, calls the charge “baffling” and “without merit.” He says that DePaola is not a “druggie” or a drug dealer.

The 53-year-old Jackson resident appeared on a 2014 episode of “Shark Tank.” His company, Likwid Concepts, which sells paint brush covers, attracted a $200,000 investment from “Shark Tank” personality Lori Greiner.

Greiner notably topped an offer made by fellow shark Kevin O’Leary and spurred the business forward.

DePaola was intrigued.

Video of the Shark Tank episode is on YouTube and it was put there by none other than DePaola.

The 14-minute clip, which you can watch below, shows DePaola and his associates making their case for their paint brush cover product. The men described Greiner’s offer as hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to win the World Series.

The video also included an update on the product, including packaging changes and the news that the product was stocked nationwide by Home Depot.

This isn’t the only incident in recent months involving the demise of a former “Shark Tank” contestant.

In October, a 58-year-old entrepreneur who once appeared on the show to sell an app called “EmergenSee” was found dead in a Pennsylvania river, reportedly with a gunshot wound to his forehead.

The body found floating in the Schuylkill River in University City, Pa. was identified as Philip Reitnour.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.