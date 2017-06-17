A gas station has put its foot down on “sweaty boob money” with a warning sign that has everyone talking

Sweat, money, boobs and other bits don’t mix.

That’s at least the way clerks at one Dayton area gas station feel. Clerks at Marathon (formerly Valero) at 6270 W. Third St. in Drexel posted signs two weeks ago taking a stand against the stink that can come along with summer.

“People are nasty,” a clerk, who did not want her name used, said.





“Everybody thinks it is funny,” she said.

She said tons of pictures have been taken of the signs hanging on the store’s cash registers.

Take this info from a 2014 NPR article about the Dirty Money Project at the New York University.

Each dollar bill carries about 3,000 types of bacteria on its surface, scientists have found. Most are harmless. But cash also has DNA from drug-resistant microbes. And your wad of dough may even have a smudge of anthrax and diphtheria. In other words, your wallet is a portable petri dish.

Sweat, stink, snot and other nastiness can’t help. So, how clean is your money?

Editors note: as you can see in the video above, this has been done before.