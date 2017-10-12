A family was having a quiet breakfast when things turned deadly, police say

A woman is accused of shooting and killing her daughter’s fiancé after an argument in DeKalb County, Ga., deputies said.

The shooting happened on Oct. 8 at an apartment complex on East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

RELATED: Texas dad cleared of murdering his 2-year-old daughter — the real killer will shock you

Paw Law, 57, is accused of shooting Nyatole Eh, 17, of Clarkston, Ga., several times in the abdomen.

Police said Law was upset because her daughter, who is several months pregnant with Eh’s child, was about to move to Wisconsin with her fiancé.



