A family was having a quiet breakfast when things turned deadly, police say

A woman is accused of shooting and killing her daughter’s fiancé after an argument in DeKalb County, Ga., deputies said.
The shooting happened on Oct. 8 at an apartment complex on East Ponce de Leon Avenue.
RELATED: Texas dad cleared of murdering his 2-year-old daughter — the real killer will shock you
Paw Law, 57, is accused of shooting Nyatole Eh, 17, of Clarkston, Ga., several times in the abdomen.
Police said Law was upset because her daughter, who is several months pregnant with Eh’s child, was about to move to Wisconsin with her fiancé.
Police said the family had an argument over the issue Saturday, Oct. 7.
“It appears [the] mom had been planning this and was that adamant that she did not want her [daughter] leaving with him,” said Clarkston police Detective Jason Elliot.
Detectives said Law left the house, bought a revolver from a local pawn shop and then slept on her decision.
“It appears they were in the kitchen, preparing breakfast. There was no type argument or even [an] altercation. It’s looking like mom just walked up behind the victim and shot him,” Elliot said.
RELATED: A man executed a 12-year-old boy after his sister wouldn’t cook for him, police say
Law’s daughter, Madaya Be, became emotional talking with WSB-TV about Eh and said it’s been hard on both families.
“It was surprising. I never thought something like this was going to happen,” Be said. “He’s a very good, innocent guy.”
Law was arrested at her home and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.
Police told WSB-TV the woman, who is a grandmother, has a Georgia weapons permit.