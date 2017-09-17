A GIF of Trump hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball made the internet lose its mind

President Donald Trump has poked the internet bear before by retweeting GIFs put out on social media by his supporters, and the latest example is a GIF of Trump hitting Clinton with a golf ball.

As former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continues her tour on “What Happened” during the 2016 election, Trump apparently has no problem revisiting his strategy of belittling his campaign opponents.

One GIF tweeted by a person with the handle @Fuctupmind got the president’s seal of approval on Sunday in the form of a retweet.





“Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary,” @Fuctupmind tweeted.

The GIF, which sent the internet into a frenzy, shows Trump driving a golf ball and hitting Clinton with it as she boards a plane, causing her to trip.

Trump’s retweet, while not nearly as viral as the infamous CNN-head wrestling tweet, has sparked a polarized response.

While Trump’s supporters viewed the GIF as “extremely funny,” one unhappy critic said the retweet “should be able to be used against [Trump] in court.”

Another said the GIF was “beneath the office of the president.”

A third shared a GIF of Clinton hitting Trump where it hurts.

OoOoOoh opportunity to post this .gif again pic.twitter.com/GkuHnkuR71 — vixy (@Flomp_It) September 17, 2017

Still others accused Trump of “advocating violence.”

This wasn’t Trump’s only Sunday retweet. Behold, a train with a MAGA hat.

Trump also gave Kim Jong-un a new nickname this morning in a tweet of his own: “Rocket Man.”