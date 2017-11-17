A man on a New York subway got so upset at a woman who asked him to stop “manspreading” on the rush hour train that he cursed her out and punched her in the mouth.





Sam Saia, 37, of Brooklyn, ended up with a bloodied, swollen lip after the altercation. She told the New York Daily News that she was riding the train to work “sitting at the end of the car when the man next to her spread his legs open wide and pushed her into the side of the car at 7:45 a.m.”

She then asked the man to give her a little room, she said. His response was to go off on her.

“B—-, you ain’t nothing! I’ve raped white b—–s like you, f—ing c—! You ain’t nothing, you f—ing b—-!” the man yelled, Saia told the newspaper.

“Stupid me, I should have got up at that point. I just told him to relax, and I put my earbuds in.”

That wasn’t good enough for the man, who opted to punch her mouth, splitting her lip and banging her head against the side of the subway car.

A witness recorded the incident, which was posted to Saia’s Facebook account. The video shows a Good Samaritan coming to her aid. He identifies himself as an off-duty police officer. He grabbed ahold of the man and ordered him to get off the train.

“Get the f–k off the train. Get off the train, bro, you just f—ing hit a lady,” the off-duty cop said.

Once she got off the train near her work, Saia wanted to report the incident to the police. But she said she had trouble getting the police to listen to her. She said the department near her work sent her to a different precinct, yet, once there, she was told she could have made the report at any precinct. That infuriated Saia, and she decided to “blow this up on social media,” she told the Daily News.

“This took me by surprise. It’s just a matter of safety,” Saia said. “I want my neighborhood to be safe. I don’t want this to happen to other women or men.”

And that’s how the video from the witness got to Saia. A fellow subway rider, Anthony Macca, saw her post and shared his video of the incident. He said he saw Saia and the man arguing, but he did not see him hit her.

“She said, ‘You hit me!’ And then I heard a loud bang to my left,” Macca said. “The (good Samaritan) grabbed the other guy, I started recording,” Macca told the Daily News.