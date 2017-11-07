A great United States ally against Kim Jong-un rolled out the red carpet for Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in South Korea’s capital of Seoul on Tuesday by motorcade and had a literal red carpet rolled out for them for photo ops with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Trump shared a video of the elaborate welcome on his Twitter. Trump said it was a welcome he would never forget and pinned the tweet at the top of his feed.

Thank you to President Moon of South Korea for the beautiful welcoming ceremony. It will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/bMvJz1iV2a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

President Moon debuted the elaborate arrival ceremony for Trump at South Korea’s stately presidential residence, which is known as the Blue House. He made a point of saluting the recent gains of the U.S. stock market, a favorite Trump talking point, and congratulating Trump a day ahead of the one-year anniversary of his election.

Trump’s critics swarmed the video and cracked the usual jokes about impeachment.

It’s no secret that the U.S. and South Korea share a mutual interest in prevent North Korea from achieving their nuclear ambitions and have in recent months conducted joint military drills.

While President Trump has at times resorted to tweeting derisive nicknames such as “Rocket Man” at North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said that “only one thing will work” when it comes to North Korea and declared that the “era of strategic patience is over,” he did urge the rogue nation to “come to the table” for a deal Tuesday.

Trump again pushed Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program but sounded an optimistic note, saying confidently, if vaguely, “Ultimately, it’ll all work out.” And while he said the United States would use military force if needed, he expressed his strongest inclination yet to deal with rising tensions with Pyongyang through diplomacy, according to the Associated Press.

“It makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal that is good for the people of North Korea and for the world,” Trump said during a news conference alongside President Moon. “I do see certain movement.”

Trump said he’s seen “a lot of progress” in dealing with North Korea, though he stopped short of saying whether he wanted direct diplomatic talks.

“I know that you have put this issue at the top of your security agenda,” said Moon in response. “So I hope that your visit to Korea and to the Asia Pacific region will serve as an opportunity to relieve some of the anxiety that the Korean people have due to North Korea’s provocations and also serve as a turning point in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.