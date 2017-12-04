Before attempting suicide last week, 13-year-old California teen Rosalie Avila left a heartbreaking note in her journal: “Sorry, Mom and Dad. I love you.” She apologized to her parents for finding her “like this.”





Rosalie attempted suicide and was found by her parents in their Yucaipa home on November 28, 2017. While she was initially put on life support — having been hospitalized in “extremely critical” condition — the family made the decision to take their daughter off life support on December 1. They plan to donate her organs, according to Inside Edition.

A vigil was held at Mesa View Middle School to remember Rosalie, who the family described as “a beautiful person inside and out,” a “great artist, very lovable & loving,” and “very smart and always had good grades” in a GoFundMe set up to help them cover burial costs.

But Rosalie had been bullied for years, according to her parents, who read from the departed teen’s journal.

Freddie Avila, Rosalie’s father, read excerpts to reporters like “They told me I was ugly today” and “They were making fun of me today about my teeth.”

He lamented that his daughter’s bullies were alive and walking the halls of Mesa View Middle School as he planned to bury his daughter.

“I did everything I’m supposed to do as a father and these people did not respond” he said. “Those bullies are still at the school… they’re still there, and my daughter’s gone.”

Worse, even after their daughter committed suicide, Freddie and Charlene Avila saw the bullying move from their daughter to them.

Charlene Avila told CBS Los Angeles that she’d received targeted harassment about her daughter’s suicide. She shared a meme depicting Rosalie asking her to tuck her into an open grave, adding that a complete stranger sent it to her.

A family member of Rosalie told NBC Los Angeles that the 13 year old had been in counseling before the suicide.

“My whole world just came crumbling down,” said Charlene of her daughter’s death. “As a mom, I’m still asking myself, like, ‘What went wrong?’”