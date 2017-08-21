A judge was ambushed and shot outside a courthouse, but he fired some shots of his own in response

Update

The Herald-Star reports that Judge Joseph Bruzzese is “in serious condition after surgery at UPMC in Pittsburgh.”

The report also says that Judge Bruzzese himself returned fire at the suspect, and Sheriff Fred Abdalla said the judge and his assailant “exchanged about five shots each.” The alleged attacker was killed by gunfire from a court probation officer.

The report also states that a man who was in the car with the suspected assailant was grazed by a bullet and taken to Trinity Medical Center West for treatment. He told police he didn’t know anything about the shooting. The report notes that Abdallah said the man and the alleged shooter “had been drinking last night when the suspect said he had to be in court early today.”





Authorities have yet to establish a motive for the shooting.

End Update

A man suspected of ambushing an Ohio judge outside the Jefferson County Courthouse on Monday morning died after a court probation officer returned fire, according to multiple reports.

Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Bruzzese was shot as he walked toward the entrance of the courthouse just after 8 a.m., the Herald-Star reported. He was taken by helicopter to a Pittsburgh-area hospital for treatment, according to the newspaper.

Caution tape blocks off a section of N. Court Street next to the courthouse – several entities on scene @WTOV9 pic.twitter.com/6DJHfm5Mhf — Lauren Healy (@LaurenWTOV9) August 21, 2017

Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis told WTOV that Bruzzese was speaking after the shooting, although authorities did not immediately say what condition the judge was in. Witnesses told the news station that they heard what sounded like seven to eight gunshots.

Mavromatis told the Herald-Star that a court probation officer saw the shooting and returned fire, killing the suspected shooter. The Herald star’s report says that police also arrested another man, who was in the car with the suspected shooter.

Neither the suspected shooter nor his suspected accomplice were immediately identified.

Officials told WTOV the courthouse would be closed Monday, in light of the shooting. Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham told the news station that some court employees saw the shooting.

“[I] think that everybody needs a little time to settle down a little bit [and] get their thoughts together regarding this very tragic situation,” Graham said. “Our prayers go out to Judge Bruzzese and his family.”

Authorities continue to investigate the case.