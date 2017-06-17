A little girl who happily played before getting her teeth pulled suddenly died, and no one knows why

A 3-year-old girl from California who was excited and playful before going to the dentist to get two teeth pulled and two others capped on Monday died “about 30 minutes” after the procedure began, her grieving mother said.

This is Daleyza Avila Hernandez right before her appointment. Her parents say she was playing before her appointment. Hours later, she died. pic.twitter.com/naC2yIL0xO — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) June 16, 2017

Daleyza Avila Hernandez died after being given anesthetics at the Children’s Dental Surgery Center in Stockton. The administrator there, David Thompson, told Fox 40 that the girl had a reaction to the anesthetics, was stabilized, taken to the hospital and then died for reasons unknown.





“It’s a terrible, terrible tragedy, honestly, and our thoughts and prayers are really with the family right now,” he said. “We’re committed to helping kids every single day. That’s our mission, that’s why we’re here, it’s risky not everyone wants to do it.”

Araceli Avila and Jose Hernandez, Daleyza’s mother and father, are speaking out about what happened that day and how quickly their happy little girl was taken from them.

They say they haven’t been given an answer as to “how she died and what she died of.” All they said was that their daughter’s heart stopped.

“All I did was I took my daughter to the dentist because they were going to fix her teeth, and about 30 minutes later they brought her back dead,” Avila said. “And, I stood up and went outside because I was like ‘they are coming for a kid,’ but I never thought it was for my child.”

Avila also said “[her] daughter was very healthy.”

Daleyza's mother is too shaken to leave the van. She says it hurts too much to be near where her daughter died. pic.twitter.com/JxlLK3kFWX — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) June 16, 2017

“When we left for the hospital she ran after me, got into the van and she was very happy,” Hernandez added.

Thompson also said, according to the Stockton Record, that the dental clinic has received death threats online as a result of Daleyza’s death.

“Obviously, it’s not fair to staff and our patients to feel at risk,” he said. “We had to properly take steps to secure their safety.”

Local police are investigating the child’s death but do not believe something criminal took place at this time.