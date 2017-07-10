A little kid scooted down a slide right into someone else’s poop at McDonald’s, and his mom is furious with the employees

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A New Hampshire woman is demanding an apology and is raising questions about the cleanliness of a Manchester McDonald’s after her son became covered in human waste in the play pen.

RELATED: Alabama man seen walking “strangely” had a gun in his butt — the sheriff’s response was classic

Justina Whitmore said that when she let her son play, she knew he may be covered in germs.

“Germs yes, poop no,” she said.

She said she never imagined her 5-year-old would emerge from the yellow slide covered in another child’s waste.





“I was still eating and the next thing I knew he came out and just stated there was poop all inside the slide,” she said. “When he came out, he was covered in poop.”

Gabriel said he was playing tag with another child, who apparently had a soiled diaper.

“It was because he went down the slide first,” he said. “And then I couldn’t help it and it went all over me.”

But it’s what happened after the incident that the mother finds even more outrageous.

There was no soap in the bathroom, and when she asked employees for help she said they just laughed at her.

“I went over to the counter and said, ‘Are you going to give me any paper towels or anything to help clean my son off,’ and they were just laughing and arguing about who should clean it up.”

For 10 minutes Justina said she was pleading for assistance only to have employees ignore her and take smoke breaks, or act like a child.

“I was at that point just using my bare hands and fortunate one of his socks did not have poop on it so I was just using his left sock to scrape it off his skin,” Whitmore said.

Her friend started taking video when things got heated.

Whitmore shared the encounter on Facebook. It’s now been shared more than 4,500 times raising questions about the cleanliness of the fast food favorite.

“I’m sure employees go to the bathroom,” Whitmore said. “There’s no soap. How are they washing their hands?”

Because her son has eczema, she had to take him to the emergency room to get checked out after the incident.

RELATED: It’s impossible not to laugh at this man’s tale of the “poohpocalypse” that unfolded when a Roomba ran over dog poop

She said she just wants an apology but hasn’t heard from the owner.

Boston 25 News received a statement from the owner, Michael Gambino, who said, “The safety and well-being of our customers are out top priorities. We are investigating the situation and will take any appropriate measures to address.”