A London waiter is being hailed as a hero after his bravery in the face of terror

Sergio Farina is being hailed as a hero. The waiter at a London restaurant is shown on surveillance video barricading the establishment’s doors with his own body weight and preventing one of the London Bridge terrorists from entering the eatery.

As the terrorist tried to barge his way inside, Farina held the doors closed at Arthur Hooper’s Bar in Borough Market on Saturday night. He said all he could see was a “guy with dynamite.”

RELATED: Prince Williams pays a visit to Manchester one week after the devastating terrorist attack





Farina, originally from Spain, was able to sneak a fleeing pedestrian into the restaurant before one of the attackers arrived and tried to get inside. But after several failed attempts to open the door being held shut by Farina, the attacker gave up and moved on.

Fear still gripped those inside the restaurant as Farina explained to ABC International that nobody knew how many terrorists there were and if any more would show up.

RELATED: President Trump reacts to the London terror attacks with a call for a travel ban and an offer of help

“You do not even think about it,” Farina said. “I could have left, as everyone did, but I would have left 28 people behind.”

Seven people were killed and 48 wounded after Rachid Redouane, Khuram Butt and one other terrorist launched the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market.