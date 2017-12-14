Menu
A cow wreaked havoc after escaping from a nativity scene and we swear we're not making this up
According to reports, Sunday morning was hardly a quiet one on a Portland, Ore., street.

That’s because a man claiming to be married to musician Taylor Swift allegedly chased down an unsuspecting pedestrian and stabbed him — all because his “wife” told him to do it.

Authorities reported that Brent Thicksten, 43, chased victim Andrew Rice with a knife.

Thankfully, Rice only suffered a minor laceration in his back, for which he did not need to go to a hospital. Thicksten, who allegedly claimed he and Swift “are one” and said, “My wife told me to kill him,” was arrested at the scene. He remains in the Multnomah County Jail, with bail set at $277,500.

He has been charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and related charges, according to jail records.

According to police, Thicksten had behaved menacingly toward multiple people that morning. Rice ran away because he was scared of the way Thicksten was acting, he told authorities.

This is not the first time the suspect has had authorities scratching their collective heads. In 2014, police said, he stole two forklifts and went on a rampage, and authorities suspected he was high on drugs at the time. In the summer of this year, Thicksten also pleaded guilty to violating his parole, which he was on for a third-degree robbery charge.

As for last weekend’s alleged incident, Thicksten reportedly told cops he had “a top-secret clearance” and then wouldn’t answer any more questions.

