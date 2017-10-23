A man faces homemade explosives charges, and he may have had a chilling target

A Florida man was arrested after homemade bombs, an AK-47 assault rifle, ammunition and school maps were discovered inside his bedroom, police say.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a news conference Thursday that deputies were set to search the home Randall Drake, 24, of Dunedin, Fla., shared with his parents for a child pornography investigation.

During a search of Drake’s bedroom on Wednesday, authorities said detectives found explosives and numerous firearms in a locked closet, The Associated Press reported.

RELATED: Police arrest a Virginia middle school student for having these dangerous materials in his locker





The weapons reportedly included the following:

An AK-47 rifle with a 60-round clip

A .308-caliber rifle

A .50-caliber pistol

A 12-gauge shotgun

Numerous other handguns

About 15 knives

A baseball bat with protruding nails in it

A crossbow

Brass knuckles

A container of gunpowder

More than 2,300 rounds of ammunition

Three incendiary devices

A homemade silencer

Tactical vests

Detectives also said they found a map and aerial images of an elementary and middle school in Tampa, Fla., as well as the Hillsborough County Water Treatment Plant. According to deputies, journals and a handwritten letter that talked about revenge were also discovered.

RELATED: A Florida woman was arrested for reporting a bomb threat, and the reason why is pretty messed up

Gualtieri said his office is trying to figure out why Drake had the incendiary devices and what he was going to do with them.

Drake has since posted $20,000 bond. He faces two charges of unlawfully making, possessing or attempting to make a destructive device.