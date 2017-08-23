A man on a subway platform whispered “I’m going to push you” to a woman — then he did

Police say a New York City man walked up behind a woman and said, “I’m going to push you” — moments later he shoved her on to the tracks. The incident has sparked a search for the suspect who is still at large. And if it weren’t for the quick help of a few good Samaritans, Kamala Shrestha might not have made it to Wednesday morning.

Shrestha, who is 49 years old, says she was standing on the platform in the East Village around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night when the man — who was described as being in his 20s — approached her, WNBC reported. She fell onto the tracks and several bystanders rushed to get her away; thankfully, no train was approaching at the time.





After she was off the tracks, she was taken to the hospital with a cut on her head. She told CBS New York that she wants to find the men who pulled her to safety, saying “I want to say to them thank you. They gave me life, new life. If they didn’t help me, maybe I would have died.”

Sources told police that the man, who is described as a slim African-American, wearing a back shirt and baggy, dark pants, ran into the mezzanine after pushing her. Authorities are also searching the neighborhood of surveillance video of the suspect.