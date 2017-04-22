A man put himself in harm’s way when two vicious pit bulls attacked his small dog — now all eyes are on their owner

An awful video out of California shows a 52-year-old man putting himself in harm’s way to protect his 6-year-old Jack Russell terrier who was attacked by two pit bulls on a pier.

The pit bulls were not leashed by their owner.

John Brady suffered serious injuries Tuesday when he jumped into the fray on a Catalina Island pier to protect his little dog, who he called his “best friend in the world.”

RELATED: Pit bull reacts to getting dressed in a sweater by putting its owner in the hospital

Brady had to be airlifted from the scene to the hospital. He and his dog Josh both had to have surgery. Brady’s leg was almost chewed off, he said, and he will need more surgeries.





He spoke with KTLA from his hospital bed and described what happened.

“All I did is lift my dog off the ground, and I was being chewed on instantly,” he said. “I knew I was going to die. I was screaming for help, and everybody was just watching […] until the last second.”

“It was so scary. I was just faced to the ground, and just being chewed on by […] I couldn’t even call them dogs,” he continued tearfully. “My dog, thank God that he’s alive. He’s my best friend in the world.”

Now, all eyes are on the owner of those pit bulls, who can be seen in the video crying. The dogs were not on leashes that day.

Free Boogie recorded what happened and posted it on Facebook with the following message:

So i’m getting a new story now….This just happened….there is a reason I don’t touch other people’s dogs of this caliber……No untrained dogs should be walking amongst the public without a muzzle!! WTF is wrong with people!!! So the what happened is this lady in the video owns both dogs! Her dogs attacked a smaller 10- 1 lb dog on the Catalina Pier. The man in the video tried to protect his dog and the pit bulls both attacked him.In the midst of all of this they also attacked her!!!Then 1 dog attacked the other for attacking their owner.No matter how you slice it..THIS IS SOME B.S!!! This f***** dog tore this man’s whole in his leg and arm apart!! There is a freakin whole in his leg! He had to be flown to Surgery…The man’s dog is also in surgery!! This was a tragic day!!! This is not a repost or a gimmick…I was there and recorded this for this man’s protection!!!

John Brady’s family has created a GoFundMe page for their dad and his dog.

RELATED: How a police officer left his sick dog to die is sickening, but one small chip made all the difference

At the time of this writing, the Bradys have raised $7,200 of the $10,000 goal.

Twelve hours ago, Brooke Brady thanked everyone for their support: