A man shot in the leg in Las Vegas reacted to President Trump’s visit in the best way

Thomas Gunderson, shot in the league as the Las Vegas shooter sprayed bullets into the crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival, wasn’t about to let the president of the United States see him lying down in his hospital bed.

President Donald Trump visited some of the injured. As first lady Melania Trump entered his room, Gunderson, from California, is seen attempting to sit up and then actually get out of the bed. A family member captured the special moment on video and shared it for everyone to see.





"I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand."

“Hi Thomas. How are you?” Melania Trump is heard asking him as she tells him not to get up.

“I’m okay,” Gunderson says back as he gets to his feet and shakes her hand.

Then the president walked in, surveyed Gunderson on his feet.

“Hey, this guy looks tough to me,” Trump said as he shook Gunderson’s hand and gave him a pat on the back with his left hand and asked, “How’s it going?”

Gunderson posted the video on his Facebook page and wrote, “I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand!”

He continued: “There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my President the respect he deserves!”

Gunderson also had a message for the president written on the patient board in his hospital room, “#MAGA,” the acronym for Make America Great Again, Trump’s presidential campaign slogan.