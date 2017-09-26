A man spitting on people from a balcony got a taste of karma, police say

A man fell from a balcony in the French Quarter Friday night when he leaned over the railing to spit on people walking below, New Orleans police say.

The man fell from the balcony of a bar in the 700 block of Bourbon Street, a police spokesman told NOLA.com. His condition was not immediately available.

About a dozen NOPD officers and Louisiana state troopers arrived to the scene attempting to keep the crowd under control as an ambulance arrived to pick the injured man up, the news site reports.

Officers on horseback guarded the ambulance and cleared a path for it to leave the scene.





