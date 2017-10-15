A man who once appeared on “Shark Tank” has met an incredibly tragic end

A 58-year-old entrepreneur who once appeared on the popular show “Shark Tank” to make his case for an app called “EmergenSee” has been found dead in Pennsylvania river, reportedly with a gunshot wound in his forehead.

The body found floating in the Schuylkill River in University City, Pa., on Thursday has been identified as Philip Reitnour, an entrepreneur who notably made an appearance on the TV show “Shark Tank.”

Video of his appearance on “Shark Tank” shows Reitnour and a partner telling the panel about the app “EmergenSee,” billed as a better option than using 911.





RELATED: A “Shark Tank” star just opened up about being diagnosed with cancer a year after that day

Reitnour was 3 million dollars in debt and being sued, WPVI reported. While it has not been confirmed that this was connected to Reitnour’s death, we do know that PennLive is the source of the report of a gunshot wound to the forehead.

As Heavy noted, Reitnour appeared on “Shark Tank” in October 2014 and was not able to secure an investment from the Sharks in his product.