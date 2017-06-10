A math teacher accused of having sex with not one, not two, but THREE students is in deep trouble

If you do the math, sex with 1 + 1 + 1 students equals zero jobs, but it appears one 25-year-old teacher failed to make this calculation.

RELATED: A 41-year-old teacher pleaded guilty to having sex with a student and got no time behind bars

Erin McAuliffe, a 25-year-old math teacher from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, was fired from her job after accusations that she had sexual contact with three underage students away from school grounds surfaced.





According to WCNC, McAuliffe was reported to police on May 5 for possible inappropriate relationships with two 17-year-old students and one 16-year-old student.

She was fired from her job on May 8 and was officially charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor by June 8.

One parent in disbelief over the allegations said she was “really surprised” because she thought thought that “women teachers were getting smarter and better.”

Another parent called the news “shocking and appalling.”

McAuliffe was held in the Carteret County jail under a $20,000 bond. Records show she has bonded out.

RELATED: Woman admits to sex with not one, not two, but three student-athletes she used to teach

McAuliffe had been behind bars at Carteret County Jail but was let out on $20,000 bond. She will have her first day in court on Monday, June 12.