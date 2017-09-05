A mom discovered her 12-year-old daughter was raped by reading the girl’s diary

The mother of a 12-year-old girl discovered her daughter had been raped by 18-year-old Taylor James Dusen after reading the girl’s diary.

She reported the incident to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department, which led to Dusen’s arrest on May 31. Now Dusen, who is from Muskogon County in Michigan, is headed to prison. In July, he pleaded guilty to first degree criminal sexual conduct for crimes including sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13.

According to Muskegon County prosecutor Timothy Maat, Dusen knew the girl before he assaulted her. They met in 2016 through a mutual friend. In her journal, the victim wrote about how Dusen sexually assaulted her at her house in March 2017. According to the Maat, there was more than one assault on the same day.





Dusen had no prior criminal record.

County circuit Judge Timothy Hicks sentenced Dusen to a minimum of five years and a maximum of 25 years in prison, in line with state guidelines.